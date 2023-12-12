Meet man who once led IPL as chairman, now runs Rs 14811 crore company, his net worth is...

He is a pharma tycoon who heads one of India's oldest pharma companies.

India is a country of many successful businessmen who are expanding their business empires with the help of their children. One such person is Chirayu Amin, a pharma billionaire who is the chairman and managing director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alembic Group. The 77-year-old has also been a cricket administrator. His three sons work in different parts of the group which was set up by his grandfather in 1907 to make tinctures and alcohol. Amin has been with the company since 1967.

According to Forbes, the pharma billionaire has a real-time net worth of Rs 13,340 crore as of December 12. Amin holds an MBA degree from Seton Hall University, US. Alembic Pharma has now a market capitalisation of Rs 14,811 crore as of December 12, 2023. The share of the company on Tuesday was Rs 753.50 on NSE. Today, the company gets more than a third of its annual revenue from the domestic market selling generic drugs, including the popular cough syrup Glycodin.

Amin headed the popular cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) for 17 months after its founder Lalit Modi was sacked in 2010. He was also the vice president of the BCCI. He has also served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Amin has played a pivotal role in the growth of the organisation. He has led the company through the changing needs of the modern-day business while keeping the legacy intact. Besides being the Chairman of all Alembic Group businesses, he also holds the trusteeship in the hospital and schools, which are under the company's charitable trust. He was also the chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce.