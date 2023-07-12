Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Headlines

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?

2 passenger planes come into contact at Tokyo Airport and Canada puts on hold deportation, DNA News Wrap, June 06

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

india

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Tata Group’s leading company TCS has announced that they have given a 15 percent salary hike to its employees after a big profit this quarter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2023-2024, the consultancy firm of Tata Group – Tata Consultancy Services – has reported a major profit, even announcing salary hikes for TCS employees after the revenue of the company went up by 13 percent.

After a successful first quarter of the financial year, IT consultancy firm TCS has reported a nearly 17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 11,074 crore. Not only a massive growth, they have also promised a raise for their employees, owing to the company’s success.

Apart from the net profit for TCS, the consolidated revenue of the company is also currently at Rs 59,381 crore for Q1. While the net profit was above the projections, the net revenue reported this quarter was slightly less than the projections, which were set at Rs 59,500.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said that the company has also given a salary hike to its employees in regard to the company’s profits this quarter. TCS said in a statement, “We have given a 12-15% raise for exceptional performers in our latest annual compensation review, and also commenced the promotions cycle.”

As quoted by Business Today, Lakkad said, “TCSers logged 12.7 million learning hours in upskilling themselves during the quarter in market-relevant skills like generative AI, cloud, data, and analytics. Our attrition continues to trend down and we expect it to be back in our industry-leading, long-term range in the second half of the year.”

Following a hybrid model of work after the Covid pandemic died down, 55 percent of all TCS employees have been working from the office thrice a week, a model which has been beneficial in cutting down maintenance costs for big companies.

TCS is one of the most profitable companies in the Tata Group conglomerate and currently has a market cap of nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.

READ | Big change in Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal’s company; Piramal Enterprises shares bought by Ratan Tata’s firm

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE