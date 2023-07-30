Headlines

Before MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, first mega deal of cricket worth Rs 100 crore was signed by...

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, first mega deal of cricket worth Rs 100 crore was signed by...

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeBusiness

Business

Before MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, first mega deal of cricket worth Rs 100 crore was signed by...

MS Dhoni, Kohli and current India captain Rohit Sharma are at the top of the endorsement lists with around 30 deals to each’s name.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ace batter Virat Kohli is one of the most sellable sports celebrities all over the world. Ranking among the highest-paid athletes in the world, Kohli has amassed a whopping net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Kohli took over the mantle as the face of Indian cricket and sports from legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is still one of the highest-earning sports persons in India. MS Dhoni, Kohli and current India captain Rohit Sharma are at the top of the endorsement lists with around 30 deals to each’s name.

Kohli reportedly has a mega deal with Puma worth Rs 110 crore. He has the most expensive bat sponsorship with MRF worth Rs 100 crore where he takes home in excess of Rs 12 crore each year. On the other hand, Dhoni takes home a reported Rs 25 crore from bat sponsorship deals. His other big deals include Spartan Sports and Amity University. 

However, before Dhoni and Kohli bagged big deals, it was the little master, living legend Sachin Tendulkar who set the tone for cricketers. In fact, Tendulkar established himself as one of the most sellable faces in sports two decades ago when he signed an unseen Rs 100 crore deal.

Tendulkar’s deal with marketing maestro Mark Mascarenhas-led sports management company WorldTel propelled him to the world map, making him one of the most recognisable global stars. The historic deal set the stage for cricket to become a global phenomenon years before IPL took its first steps. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor's Mr India, says it was shot without green screen

BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

IAS success story: Meet engineer who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC with AIR 104; not from IIT or NIT

Esha Deol showers love on half-brother Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer after skipping his son Karan’s wedding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE