Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Ashneer Grover earned Rs 2.25 crore in just 8 minutes, here's how

In his book "Doglapan," Ashneer Grover describes making Rs 2.25 crore in under 8 minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Ashneer Grover earned Rs 2.25 crore in just 8 minutes, here's how
Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, Former BharatPe MD, earned a nice Rs 2.25 crore in 8 minutes during Zomato's massive IPO on the stock market in 2021. In his autobiography, "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups," the former judge on "Shark Tank India" described how he used leverage to generate massive amounts of money in a matter of minutes.

"However, the case included straightforward leverage—IPO financing. While I put up Rs 5 crore from my own money, Kotak Wealth secured me finance for Rs 95 crore at a weekly interest rate of 10%. (the period for which IPO funds get blocked). This additional expense of Rs 20 lakh in interest was incurred to purchase the shares,” Ashneer Grover wrote in the Penguin book.

Due to oversubscription, Grover was able to buy shares of the meal delivery firm for Rs 3 crore, or Rs 76 per share. Grover sold all of the company's shares for Rs 136 apiece within 8 minutes after the stock's IPO at Rs 116 in July 2021.

"When the sale was finally completed, I received a selling price of Rs 136 per share. I made over Rs 2.25 crore with a landing cost of between Rs 82 and Rs 85 after interest," he wrote in his book. However, later in 2021, Grover was criticised for allegedly getting into an argument with a representative from Kotak Mahindra Bank over the bank's decision to not issue Nykaa shares.

It was widely shared on social media that an audio recording reportedly of the startup founder threatening to murder a Kotak bank staffer for not obtaining him the Nykaa IPO allocation. Ashneer Grover responded to the viral audio tape by saying it was completely fake. Grover sought to replicate Zomato's success with the Car Trade IPO, but lost Rs 25 lakh.

Also, READ: New Mother Dairy milk prices in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad

In the book, he states that he has no desire to amass a holding in publicly traded stocks or bonds. "I've always believed that hedging your bets results in mediocre returns. Investing in high-risk early-stage founders is what fascinates me," he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida Authority asks DLF Mall of India to pay Rs 235 crore within 15 days, here's why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.