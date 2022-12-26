Search icon
New Mother Dairy milk prices in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad

Mother Dairy new milk rates: It said the company's prices have been revised to offset the stress on raw milk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

Mother Dairy rates are applicable in Delhi and its surrounding areas like Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. (Representational)

New Delhi: Mother Dairy, Delhi's most prominent milk provider, has raised its prices for milk by Rs 2 per litre. This is the fifth time the company has increased the prices citing rise in the input cost. Before this, the company had increased their prices for the months of March, August, October and November. Here's the list of revised Mother Dairy milk prices. The full price of a litre of full cream milk is now Rs 66. The price for the toned milk is now Rs 53 per litre.

The price of double toned milk has been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 47 per litre. 

The revised prices will be implemented on December 27.

The rates are applicable in Delhi and its surrounding areas like Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. 

In a statement, the company said it has been witnessing a strong demand for milk but the procurement of raw milk hasn't picked up as anticipated. It also said 
that the procurement of milk has become costly by over 24 percent.  

It said the company's prices have been revised to offset the stress on raw milk. 

"As a responsible organisation, we have always endeavoured to strike the right balance between farmers and consumers. Therefore, we have been passing the increased input cost to our consumers partially on select variants/SKUs and in a phased manner," the spokesperson said.

