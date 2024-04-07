Anil Ambani's eldest son has build Rs 2000 crore company, what is younger son doing these days?

Anmol Ambani is the eldest son of Anil Ambani, the Chairman of the Reliance Group, and Tina Ambani

According to Fobes, Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest person in India and the eleventh richest person worldwide. However, in February 2020, Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's brother, declared bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020. Jai Anmol Ambani, the son of Anil Ambani, is emerging as a ray of hope for the erstwhile billionaire while he is embroiled in several legal proceedings. For those who don't know, Anil Ambani formerly held the sixth-highest net worth in the world, with around Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Anmol Ambani inherited a silver spoon from birth. After completing his education at the John Connon and Cathedral Schools in Mumbai, he enrolled at Seven Oaks School in the UK. But his voyage

Anmol Ambani got involved in the family business at a very young age. Anmol Ambani emerged as his father's glimmer of hope amid a string of legal disputes. Anmol Ambani has forged his career path with perseverance, tenacity, and a dedication to excellence despite coming from a wealthy family. According to Jagran, he joined the family business at a very young age and currently has a net worth of Rs 2000 crore.

The Reliance group's stock prices surged by 40% following Anmol Ambani's ascent to leadership, coinciding with Anil Ambani's rising financial difficulties. The youthful entrepreneur also succeeded in persuading Nippon, a massive Japanese company, to increase their investment in Reliance. Additionally, it aided in the founding of Reliance Capital Asset Management and Reliance Life Insurance.

Anmol Ambani reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 2000 crore, per a Jagran article. The nephew of Mukesh Ambani and son of Anil Ambani leads a lavish lifestyle and is the proud owner of a number of the most sought-after and costly vehicles, including the Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Lamborghini Gallardo. It is also said that he owns his planes and helicopters, which he supposedly uses for business travel.