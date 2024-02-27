Twitter
Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey: Diet, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs REVEALED

In just 18 months, Anant Ambani reportedly shed 108 kg organically. He used to workout for 5–6 hours every day and his workout routine consisted of weight training, functional training, yoga, cardio, and a 21-kilometer walk.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 08:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to his fiance Radhika Merchant this year. Their pre-wedding festivities are all set to take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1-3. While there has been a lot of speculation about Anant Ambani's weight loss and then subsequent gain, people have always wondered how Anant Ambani managed to lose 108 kgs in a few months. 

Let us tell you that the man who helped Anant Ambani lose weight is celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa. He assisted the youngest son of the Ambani family to shed 108 kg in just 18 months by giving him a rigorous diet and workout regimen.

Today, we will tell you how Anant Ambani managed to lose 108 kgs through a structured workout routine and balanced diet. 

In just 18 months, Anant Ambani reportedly shed 108 kg organically. He used to workout for 5–6 hours every day and his workout routine consisted of weight training, functional training, yoga, cardio, and a 21-kilometer walk.

"I also used to give him break diets so that he felt motivated for regular workouts. Workout sessions, with time, became fun and enjoyable for him," Channa said.

Vinod Channa said that Anant was committed to his weight loss journey and it was not an easy process due to his habits of overeating and fondness for junk food. Vinod Channa said that he curated a special diet plan for Anant Ambani including high-protein, high-fibre, and low-carb foods. 

"His diet includes lots of vegetables, sprouts, cottage cheese, lentils, pulses, and half a teaspoon of ghee. This was the only diet he had to stick to. His calorie consumption in a day was 1200 -1400 calories," the trainer said.

Anant Ambani gave up junk food and followed a strict vegetarian diet to lose weight. His diet included the consumption of small meals throughout the day at regular intervals and staying hydrated with water as well. 

Anant Ambani's coach also motivated him to switch to living a healthier lifestyle by concentrating on a positive mindset, adequate sleep, and practicing work-life balance. 

As for Vinod Channa, apart from Anant Ambani, he is also the personal trainer for Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, and several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal. 

READ | Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

