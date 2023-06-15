‘Ambani hai ya bhikari!’: Anant Ambani was mocked over Rs 5 at school Mukesh Ambani owned

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is the youngest child of India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani. The young Ambani is currently the director of several Reliance ventures and he will soon marry his girlfriend Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani is known for his exotic taste in watches and cars but very few know that he used to get only Rs 5 as pocket money when he was in Dhirubhai Ambani International School that is owned by Mukesh Ambani. In an old interview to iDiva, Nita Ambani revealed that her kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani used to get Rs 5 pocket money every week to teach them the value of money.

Nita Ambani also revealed that his youngest son, Anant Ambani was once mocked in school for getting Rs 5 to spend in the canteen. His friends also used to tease him often by saying ‘Tu Ambani hai ya bhikari!. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani cracked up when they heard this from their son.

Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth stands at around $40 billion.