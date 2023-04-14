Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Amazon layoffs: Know what CEO Andy Jassy offers to 27,000 laid off employees

The choice to terminate 27,000 people, according to Andy Jassy, was "hard," but it will be advantageous for the business in the long run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Amazon layoffs: Know what CEO Andy Jassy offers to 27,000 laid off employees
Representational Image

In his annual letter to shareholders, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy outlined the difficult times the company has experienced in the past and expressed his optimism that current cost-cutting measures will support the digital giant's growth. 

In the letter, which was published on the company's official website, he added that while it was "hard" to fire 27,000 staff, the move will ultimately be in the best interests of the business.

In the second round of layoffs, which occurred last month, 9,000 employees were let go by Amazon. The corporation lost 18,000 jobs in the initial phase. Jassy asserted in a letter to the staff after the recent layoffs that the choice "is best for the company long term."

(Also Read: Blinkit protests: Blinkit’s delivery partners protests in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; shut stores)

"Over the last several months, we took a deep look across the company, business by business, invention by invention, and asked ourselves whether we had conviction about each initiative's long-term potential to drive enough revenue, operating income, free cash flow, and return on invested capital," he said in the letter. 

He emphasised that this resulted in the termination of Amazon Fabric and Amazon Care initiatives, the discontinuation of "some newer devices where we didn't see a path to meaningful returns," and the discontinuation of physical store concepts like Bookstores and 4-Star stores.

What is Amazon offering to laid-off employees?
Importantly, Amazon provides such employees with severance pay, temporary health insurance benefits, and assistance with finding outside employment.

Also, he stated that starting in May, the staff will be expected to work at least three days per week. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.