Blinkit protests: Blinkit’s delivery partners protests in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; shut stores

Hundreds of delivery partners in Delhi-NCR who are employed by Zomato-owned rapid commerce platform Blinkit went on strike on Wednesday in opposition to a revised pricing structure that they claim will cut into their income and cause service disruptions at some locations.

Although stating that it is an "opt-in exercise," a Blinkit spokeswoman acknowledged that the company has "implemented a new payout system for our partners that compensates them depending on their effort to deliver an order."

The employees organised protests in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and other areas of the Delhi-NCR. They later spoke with the District Commissioner for Gurugram. Many stores in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and others closed.

Blinkit has received a notification from the Haryana Labour Department after employees contacted the officials on Wednesday.

According to the previous rate card, Nitin, an employee, used to receive 50 rupees for each delivery. “Now it is between ₹7 to ₹18 per delivery. Earlier, we used to get ₹50 for three km. Now we will get just ₹18 for 3 km. Each order weighs a maximum of 20 kg. If we don’t deliver at the doorsteps, they terminate us. No one is here to support us. So, we have decided to protest by striking work,” he continued, the Hindu reported.

“We handed over the matter to the Labour Commissioner. A meeting has been called on Thursday. A notice has been sent to Blinkit too,” he said, adding that workers will continue the protests.

The All India Gig Workers' Union, has offered the workers help on this matter. The company's illegal policies, according to union leader Rikta Krishnaswamy, are a clear breach of the Shops and Establishments Act.