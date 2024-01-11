Headlines

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Vijay Sethupathi recalls being body-shamed in Bollywood and Tamil film industry: 'Sometimes people say...'

Meet Tanya Singh, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Tips to improve creativity in children

8 most stunning creatures in the world

Health benefits of consuming jaggery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Vijay Sethupathi recalls being body-shamed in Bollywood and Tamil film industry: 'Sometimes people say...'

Javed Akhtar says Mani Ratnam made Hindi film industry feel like ‘illiterate children’: ‘He slapped us hard’

HomeBusiness

Business

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Amazon is providing the affected staff with comprehensive support packages, which include separation payments, transitional benefits, and assistance with career transition, as detailed in the report.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

article-main
Amazon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amazon is reportedly laying off several hundred employees from its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. Mike Hopkins, the Senior Vice President of the division, confirmed the news in an email on Wednesday, as reported by TechCrunch.

Hopkins explained the rationale behind the layoffs, emphasizing a strategic shift to "reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact."

The company has already begun notifying impacted employees in the United States, with plans to complete notifications across most other regions by the end of the week.

Amazon is providing the affected staff with comprehensive support packages, which include separation payments, transitional benefits, and assistance with career transition, as detailed in the report.

Hopkins further commented on the restructuring, stating, “Our prioritization of initiatives that we know will move the needle, along with our continued investments in programming, marketing, and product, positions our business for an even stronger future.”

In a related development, Amazon's live game streaming subsidiary Twitch is reportedly preparing to lay off about 35% of its workforce, translating to roughly 500 employees, within the week. This follows a series of layoffs and the shutdown of its South Korean operations last year due to high operational costs.

A Bloomberg report suggests that these new job cuts at Twitch, anticipated to be announced imminently, are a response to mounting concerns over the platform's financial performance. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer, who studied only on weekends, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Gautam Singhania’s ‘love’ costs him big, pays heavy penalty of Rs 3280000000 for…

Google begins massive layoff, founders who sold Rs 14700 crore brand to...

'Lalit Modi threatened to...': Ex-India star makes explosive claim

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE