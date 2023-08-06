Meet CEO of Isha Ambani's Rs 16.98 trillion company, set to compete with Zara, H&M and more

Reliance Trends, which was established in 2006, has become a major participant in the fashion industry, specializing in inexpensive clothes with both online and physical storefronts.

Reliance Retail, led by Isha Ambani, has outperformed the largest market participants in terms of valuation, coming in at $112 billion. Reliance Trends' CEO, Akhilesh Prasad, has been instrumental in advancing the company, and their most recent luxury fashion brand venture, Azorte, is poised to take on market leaders like H&M and ZARA.

According to India Retailing, Azorte was introduced under Reliance Retail last year with the goal of making the brand a national institution in India over the following four years.

The new stores will be created to merge offline and online experiences with technological components like self-checkout kiosks, and Akhilesh Prasad is the man behind making this happen.

Akhilesh Prasad: About

Akhilesh Prasad got his bachelor's degree in economics from Delhi University before continuing his studies at the Delhi School of Economics for his master's degree. He graduated from the Institute of Rural Management with an MBA.

Prior to taking the helm as president and CEO in 2018, he joined Reliance in 2003 as the COO and served a number of important jobs. He has dedicated his 32-year career to creating Reliance Retail, a dominant force in the Indian retail business in order to cause disruption.

Throughout his career, he has been affiliated with brands such as Trends, Ajio, Ajio Business, Project Eve, and Trends Small Town.

He has played a significant role in the development of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail with the goal of creating an Indian company that is capable of competing with the best in the world and becoming the dominating player in the Indian fashion and lifestyle industry.