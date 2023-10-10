Zareen Khan wins legal battle in cheating case, Kolkata Magistrate cancels arrest warrant

Kolkata Magistrate has canceled the arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in a cheating case.

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has been absolved of an arrest warrant issued against her by a Kolkata court. The warrant was issued due to an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018.

The warrant had been initiated due to what has now been revealed as "fraudulent and misleading statements" made by the Investigating Officer. However, upon uncovering the "true and correct facts" of the matter, the Magistrate swiftly issued a detailed Order, promptly canceling and recalling the warrant that had been issued against Zareen Khan.

Notably, the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata has also weighed in on the matter by passing an interim order that supports Zareen Khan's position. This puts a resolute end to the misdirected warrant and upholds justice. The actress continues to be a prominent figure in the world of Bollywood, and this verdict only adds to her determination and commitment to her craft.

For the unversed, Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against the actress in connection with the alleged 2018 cheating case. A charge sheet against Zareen was been submitted by the investigating officer of the case before the Sealdah court in Kolkata. As reported, Zareen neither appealed for bail nor appeared before the court. The court issued an arrest warrant after her repeated absence.

While speaking to India Today, the actress said, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity? In the meantime, you can speak to my PR."



Back in 2018, Zareen Khan was reportedly scheduled to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata. However, the actress didn't turn up, and the organisers were left waiting for her arrival.



Reportedly, one of the organisers filed a written complaint of cheating against Zareen and her manager. An FIR was registered against both for the same, and they were asked to appear for questioning. Zareen showed up for the questioning and she claimed to be misguided by the organisers. The Veer actress also alleged that the organizers told her the function would be attended by ministers, including Bengal's chief minister. Before the show, Zareen's team found out that the event was a small-scale event, in North Kolkata. Zareen had also said that there was a miscommunication over flight tickets and other accommodations, thus she had to skip the show.