Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

The real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, Zara Patel has reacted and said she worries about the future of women.

On Monday, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandaana started circulating on social media. After the video went viral, the actress expressed how hurt and scared she is. Netizens demanded legal action against the creator of the video.

Meanwhile, the real girl in the video, Zara Patel has reacted and said she worries about the future of women. She took to Instagram and wrote, “hi all, it has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress's face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I'm deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening. I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real. I'm deeply upset by what is happening.”

Actress has also reacted after her deepfake video went viral on social media, she said that she feels really hurt. Rasmika took to social media and wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

She added, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action against the makers, he took to Twitter and wrote, “yes this is a strong case for legal.”