Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

Headlines

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Match 39

Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 33,000 off, check details

Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Polling underway for all 40 seats in Mizoram, 20 in Chhattisgarh first phase

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

This National Award-winner survived only on one food item to play former PM in upcoming film; but it's not Kangana

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Match 39

Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 33,000 off, check details

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

7 animals that can see with closed eyes

Captains who won most consecutive matches in ODI World Cup history

7 players with most ODI World Cup catches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

'Thoda apne pati ki izzat karle': Netizens slam Aishwarya Sharma for 'disrespecting' husband Neil Bhatt during fight

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan tears up recalling Dhirubhai Ambani offering help during bankruptcy, 'Iska bura waqt...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

The real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, Zara Patel has reacted and said she worries about the future of women.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandaana started circulating on social media. After the video went viral, the actress expressed how hurt and scared she is. Netizens demanded legal action against the creator of the video.

Meanwhile, the real girl in the video, Zara Patel has reacted and said she worries about the future of women. She took to Instagram and wrote, “hi all, it has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress's face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I'm deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening. I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real. I'm deeply upset by what is happening.”

Actress has also reacted after her deepfake video went viral on social media, she said that she feels really hurt. Rasmika took to social media and wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

She added, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action against the makers, he took to Twitter and wrote, “yes this is a strong case for legal.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as India's new Chief Information Commissioner

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

I will never reach...: Virat Kohli reacts after equaling Sachin's ODI ton record during IND vs SA clash

'Hurt' Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her obscene viral deepfake video: 'If this happened to me when...':

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE