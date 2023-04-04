Yentamma: Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati match steps in lungi in quirky song but Ram Charan's cameo steals the show

Salman Khan-Ram Charan-Daggubati Venkatesh

As the release date of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan nears, the actor treats his fans with another energetic and full-of-swag song titled Yentamma and the fans can’t keep calm seeing Salman Khan in an all-new avatar. The cool track has already garnered 93K views within 26 mins of release.

In the cool and energetic song, Salman Khan, Daggubati Venkatesh and even Pooja Hegde can be seen grooving to the beats wearing a lungi. What is more exciting for fans is Ram Charan joining Bhaijaan to dance to the new song. The energetic choreography and refreshing lyrics make the song more enjoyable. Watching Ram Charan, Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh dancing together is a visual treat to the eyes. The colorful and entertaining song has made fans excited.

Salman Khan’s fans rushed to the comment section to heap praise for the song and express their excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, “Ram Charan and Salman Bhai in one frame Goosebumps guaranteed.” Another one wrote, “Chatbuster song of all time. Thank you bhai and team for giving us an energetic song of the decade. I really enjoyed it a lot and watching it more than 10 times since it launched.” Another fan commented, Undoubtedly this is going to be the Biggest Hit song of the year. Salman Bhai is on Full mode.” Another wrote, “The melody of this song is pure mass.” Appreciating the dance moves, a fan wrote, “Music is catchy, Dance steps are so energetic. Vishal’s voice makes this song so good.”

Yentamma is the 5th song from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The peppy song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The song also has an energetic rap that adds a unique flavor to the song which is written and performed by Raftaar. Releasing the song on their Youtube Channel, Zee Music Company wrote, “It is overloaded with energy and swag, the coolest track of the year is here. Yentamma song out now.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan, the film is scheduled to release on Eid this year and stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati along with Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others in prominent roles. Though the film is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam, fans are super excited to watch Salman Khan in the movie.

