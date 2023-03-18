Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Farhad Samji reacts to memes on Salman Khan-starrer KKBKKJ's song Naiyo Lagda, says 'pata chalta hai ki...'

Farhad Samji opened up about a memes fest inspired by the song Naiyo Lagda from his upcoming directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Farhad Samji reacts to memes on Salman Khan-starrer KKBKKJ's song Naiyo Lagda, says 'pata chalta hai ki...'
Farhad Samji- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Director Farhad Samji is currently facing netizens' wrath for his latest show Pop Kaun and directing Hera Pheri 3. Before Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty's comic caper, Farhad's next film Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on Eid. 

Till now, two songs and a teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film have been released. The first song, Naiyo Lagda, picturised on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde met with mixed-to-negative responses from the masses. The song has inspired meme fest, and netizens have trolled Khan's hookstep. 

Farhad is aware of the meme fest, and he even spoke about it. Recently, Samji was a part of Insta live with Ashwini Kalsekar and there he added that his songs have inspired several memes and reels. "Yeh memes aur yeh reels bante hai toh tab pata chalta hai ki kis tarah se woh phailta hai (With these memes and reels, we can figure out the reach of the song). Toh abhi aur bhi songs aayege, trailer aayenga (There are more songs and a trailer that will release), toh fingers crossed." 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kuldeep (@iamkuldeep23)

The second song Billi Billi has been well received by the masses and it has become the new wedding song of recent times. As the release date approaches closer and teasers and songs of the film are released, several rumours about the film have also begun to float around. One such rumour, which surfaced on social media and subsequently in several news publications a few days back, claimed that Salman is getting a co-director credit for the film. Sources close to the production have now debunked these reports.

A source close to the production tells us that the reports about Salman Khan being credited as co-director in the film are 'absolutely false'. The source adds that the actor is in the film as an actor only and has nothing to do with the 'directorial credits' of the film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21. 
  

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 637 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.