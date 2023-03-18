Farhad Samji reacts to memes on Salman Khan-starrer KKBKKJ's song Naiyo Lagda, says 'pata chalta hai ki...'

Farhad Samji- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Director Farhad Samji is currently facing netizens' wrath for his latest show Pop Kaun and directing Hera Pheri 3. Before Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty's comic caper, Farhad's next film Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on Eid.

Till now, two songs and a teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film have been released. The first song, Naiyo Lagda, picturised on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde met with mixed-to-negative responses from the masses. The song has inspired meme fest, and netizens have trolled Khan's hookstep.

Farhad is aware of the meme fest, and he even spoke about it. Recently, Samji was a part of Insta live with Ashwini Kalsekar and there he added that his songs have inspired several memes and reels. "Yeh memes aur yeh reels bante hai toh tab pata chalta hai ki kis tarah se woh phailta hai (With these memes and reels, we can figure out the reach of the song). Toh abhi aur bhi songs aayege, trailer aayenga (There are more songs and a trailer that will release), toh fingers crossed."

The second song Billi Billi has been well received by the masses and it has become the new wedding song of recent times. As the release date approaches closer and teasers and songs of the film are released, several rumours about the film have also begun to float around. One such rumour, which surfaced on social media and subsequently in several news publications a few days back, claimed that Salman is getting a co-director credit for the film. Sources close to the production have now debunked these reports.

A source close to the production tells us that the reports about Salman Khan being credited as co-director in the film are 'absolutely false'. The source adds that the actor is in the film as an actor only and has nothing to do with the 'directorial credits' of the film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.

