This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

The worst Indian film ever, as per IMDb rating, is rated at a lowly 1.2 out of 10, one of the lowest in the world.

Every year, several Indian films are panned by critics and audiences alike. All films release with the wish of being loved by audiences. But for a variety of reasons – from perception to faulty execution – many don’t live up to the expectations. A select few among these, are panned so badly that they earn the dubious distinction of being ‘one of the worst ever’. But when it comes to the absolute pits, there is one film that stands out, at least as per IMDb ratings. And that critically-panned box office bomb is the worst Indian film ever made.

The worst Indian film ever

The Internet Movie Databse (IMDb) gives a weighted rating to every film on a scale of 1-10. Among all Indian films with substantial votes, Kamaal R Khan’s (KRK) Deshdrohi is the lowest-rated with an abysmal score of 1.2. The rating is so low that very few films in the world have a rating as low, and none has a rating lower than this. Desh Drohi, which starred KRK in his acting debut, received negative reviews all around and was a failure at the box office too. Made on a modest Rs 3 crore budget, the film earned only Rs 89 lakhs.

The story and controversies behind Deshdrohi

Deshdrohi was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK himself. Apart from him, it starred Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Manoj Tiwari, Aman Verma, Mukesh Tiwari, Kader Khan and Zulfi Syed in key roles. The film was accused of trying to profit off of the attacks on North Indians in Maharashtra in 2008. This led to objections from the CBFC in its certification. The Mumbai Police even issued a notice against its special screening and the film’s release was postponed. Eventually, it was released in theatres on November 14, 2008 but only after the Maharashtra government banned it in the state for 60 days. It finally released in Maharashtra in January 2009.

The worst Bollywood films as per IMDb ratings

According to IMDb ratings, Deshdrohi sits at the top (or bottom) in the list of the worst Bollywood movies. It is followed by Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, the ill-fated Sholay remake with a rating of 1.4. Humshakals and Himmatwala come in next at 1.7, while Race 3 rounds off the top five with a rating of 1.9. The other names in the top 10 are Drona (2.0), Karzzz and Aapka Surroor (both 2.3), and Tees Maar Khan, Love Story 2050, and Jaani Dushman Ek Anokhi Kahani (all 2.6). Among recent releases, Adipurush is at the 15th spot with a rating of 3.0