KRK mocks Kapil Sharma-Nandita Das' film Zwigato, says 'producers tried to make a joker film star'

A social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato, Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato has been released in the theatres this Friday, March 17. The film has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences.

However, the self-proclaimed critics KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan has mocked Kapil Sharma and his Zwigato claiming that 90% of its shows were cancelled on its first day because of no audience. Taking to his Twitter account on Friday morning, KRK tweeted, "Kapil Sharma starer Film #SharamKaro has got earth shattering opening of 1-3%. While 90% shows are cancelled because of no audience. Producers of the film fully deserve this, who tried to make a joker film star."

Even before the film's release, KRK had lashed out at the comedian-actor and put out a tweet that read, "Yesterday, producers invited media people for press show of film #Zwigato. The film is so brilliant that 50% journalists ran away during the interval time after eating Samosa. According to journalists (Who are not paid) #KapilSharma is a torture who doesn’t know even A of acting."

Talking about Zwigato, the Nandita Das directorial puts the spotlight on the lives of the common people in the emerging socio-economic reality in a digital India where hire-and-fire is fast becoming the norm. Highlighting the role of the oncoming gig economy, the film, set in Bhubaneswar, revolves around factory manager Manas, played by Kapil, who loses his job with the onset of COVID-19.

To support his family of five, including his wife Pratima, played by Shahana Goswami, two children, and his ageing mother, Manas manages to find a job as a food-delivery boy with the app called Zwigato in which he grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. This rating system one day gets him locked out of the app, making him jobless again.

The Applause Entertainment Production had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October 2022, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival in December 2022 before hitting the theatres worldwide now.



