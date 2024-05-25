Meet actress who owns luxurious homes in Mumbai, Gujarat, is married to man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, she is..

In the mid-80s, an IAS officer's daughter entered the film industry and became a superstar in no time. This actress married a man who was a widower, at the peak of her career and hid the marriage from the world till she got pregnant with their first child.

We are talking about Juhi Chawla, who, throughout her career has worked with many superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rishi Kapoor, among others. Juhi Chawla was crowned in the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant and made her debut with a supporting role in 'Sultanat' in 1986.

Her breakthrough film was 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (1988) which established her as a superstar of her generation.

Juhi Chawla already had a successful career when she decided to get married and have a family. She hid her marriage for a long time as she was afraid of losing out on her career.

Juhu Chawla has been married to industrialist Jay Mehta since 1995. They are parents to two children. A daughter named Jhanvi and a son named Arjun.

For those who are unaware, Jay Mehta is a reputed Indian businessman and the Chairman of The Mehta Group which has businesses spread across Africa, India, Canada, and the United States. Jay Mehta's estimated net worth is a staggering Rs 1000-2400 crore, as per reports. The company, on the other hand, reportedly controls assets of around USD 500 million (Rs 4130 crore).

Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla live a luxurious lifestyle and own not only palatial homes across India but also a huge fleet of cars, and also an IPL team (Kolkata Knight Riders).

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta live in his family-owned apartment which is in Malabar Hills in Mumbai. The family lives on two floors while the other two floors house their art collection.

Apart from their Mumbai home, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta also own an ancestral home named Hill Bungalow which is in Porbandar, Gujarat. It has been redesigned by Channa Daswatte.

The power couple also co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan, which they had bought in 2007 for $75.09 million (approximately Rs 623 crore). As of 2022, KKR is valued at $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,139 crore), as per Forbes.

Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla own a fleet of luxury cars as well including the BMW 7 Series, priced at Rs 1.8 crore, and an Aston Martin Rapide, priced at Rs 3.3 crore.

