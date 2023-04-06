Which 'top hero' is Arjun Kapoor miffed with for making him wait for hours on set? Know the story behind viral video

Arjun Kapoor in his video

Arjun Kapoor posted a video on his Instagram on Wednesday, where the actor was ranting about a ‘friend’ and ‘fellow actor’ Madan Kumar for making him wait for hours on set. If the paid partnership tag wasn’t a giveaway, the name of the ‘star’ should be but the video is a clever and funny promo for Prime Video’s upcoming period drama Jubilee. Similar videos of top celebs miffed with Madan Kumar’s starry tantrums were posted by other Bollywood biggies like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Himesh Reshammiya, Malaika Arora, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Milind Soman and Baba Sehgal.

Jubilee, created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is set in the 1940s and 50s and charts the journey of fictitious Bollywood superstar Madan Kumar (played by Aparshakti Khurana). In the run up to the show’s release, Prime Video got some of Bollywood’s biggest names together to promote it in this unique fashion. While Arjun’s video had him complain how Madan made him and a kid wait three hours outside his vanity, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went on a rant over Madan not giving him dates.

Other stars, including Aparshakti’s brother Ayushmann, also said they were miffed with his sudden rise to fame and how Madan’s ‘overnight superstardom’ is causing them serious issues. In Jubilee, Madan Kumar is shown to be a young actor who gets his big break right after Partition and becomes the industry’s top hero within a few years. The drama merges fiction and real life to create a new world seeped in cinema and history.

Produced by Andolan Films, Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series packs an ensemble cast including Aparshakti, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. The 10-episode series will stream on Prime Video in two parts, starting with Part 1 (episodes 1-5) on April 7 and Part 2 (episodes 6-10) on April 14.