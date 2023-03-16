Meet Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's YouTuber daughter who pays own rent; once she had Rs 1500 in account

Aaliyah, in an interaction with another YouTuber, once revealed that she had only Rs 1500 in her account (file)

Film-maker Anurag Kashyap is known for making pathbreaking movies. His focus is on his craft, not money. He is a maverick filmmaker who has carved his own niche. His daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has taken after her father. At a time when the children of stars lead extravagant lives, Aaliyah Kashyap lives independently and pays her own rent. All she wants is to lead her life on her own terms.

Aaliyah Kashyap is an internet sensation. She is known for her bold fashion choices on Instagram. She is gaining followers by the day. Here's all you need to know about Kashyap's daughter.

She is the daughter of Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj. She runs her YouTube and Instagram channels. She has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and 1.50 lakh followers on YouTube. She lives off the money she gets from social media. On her YouTube channel, she does lifestyle vlogging. She shares glimpses of her life and her relationship with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

In an interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that Aliyah pays her own rent. She once told her father that she is happy doing vlogging on YouTube. "Whatever way I am earning, at least I am earning. I am paying my own rent, what's your problem," Anurag had quoted her in the interview.

Aaliyah often speaks about mental health as well. She once publicly said she struggles with mental health.

Aaliyah, in an interaction with another YouTuber, once revealed that she had only Rs 1500 in her account and she couldn't even afford buying groceries. She said she got paid 2-3 days later.

She said that time was very stressful as she couldn't afford to do anything. She had told her mom to send her food as she couldn't even afford groceries.

Aaliyah is the only daughter of Kashyap and ex-wife Aarti Bajaj. She moved to Mumbai recently. She was studying at California's Chapman University but she dropped out.

She recently talked about her being in a toxic relationship. She said a person should come out of a toxic relationship if it is affecting your mental health.