Arjun Kapoor gives shout-out to Malaika Arora for her music video with Guru Randhawa, says 'love this'

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is back with another music video Tera Ki Khayal which will feature Malaika Arora. Therefore, Arjun Kapoor gave a shoutout to his girlfriend on social media.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Malaika Arora wrote, “Let's glam it up with #TeraKiKhayal from #ManOfTheMoon. Song out now, tune in." Malaika looks super hot white flaunting her sizzling dance moves with Guru Randhawa. Arjun Kapoor also shared the video and wrote, “love this song.”

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019. Having an age difference of almost 12 years, Arjun and Malaika have often faced flaks and harsh criticism on social media for their relationship.

Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far.

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun got married in 1998, and they ended their 19-year-old marriage in 2017. They are co-parenting their son Arhaan, and they have earned appreciation from the public for showing maturity in sharing the responsibilities of the little one even after separation.

However, the actress stated that 'co-parenting is tough' as the individuals often don't agree on the same terms. Malaika Arora recently attended India Today Conclave. There she was asked about Arhaan Khan, and the challenges she has faced while co-parenting him. Arora said, "Co-parenting is always tough, you’re not always on the same page about a lot of things. Especially when you go your separate ways, there’s always something that doesn’t quite fit into the picture."

Malaika continued and praised Arbaaz for co-existing with her, "But thankfully, both Arbaaz and I are better humans today, we’re better people today. We’re proud of the fact that we can co-exist, no love lost, and give our child all the attention that he needs, he deserves." Malaka further assured that they're there for Arhaan every step of the way, regardless of their relationship. She said, "We are together as a unit. I think that’s what matters.” When she asked what went wrong between them, Arora confessed, "I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people." Currently, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Georgia Andria.