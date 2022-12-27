Malaika Arora tells Neha Dhupia to 'stay out' of her personal life after latter suggests making amends with Amrita

Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora's debut web show Moving In With Malaika has found its audience because the show delivers what it promised. A viewer gets to know what happens beyond those flashy lights, yoga classes media spotting, and the colourful Instagram handle.

In the show, there have been certain moments when Malaika had to face some embarrassing moments, took some harsh truth bombs, and even made some surprising revelations. In the upcoming episode, Malaika will have a fallout with her sister Amrita Arora. Malla is furious with Amu as the latter decided to ditch the former's Christmas bash, and even the New Year holiday. After having a heated conversation with Amu, Malaika welcomed her friend Neha Dhupia to her house.

Neha and Malaika engaged in serious conversations. Dhupia suggested that to resolve differences, she needs to address the matter, and Malaika is clearly missing that. During their chit-chat, Malaika tried to change the topic, and she said, "Can we put a lid on this conversation?" Neha gave a sly remark and said, "Pressure cooker ke upar jab bahut zyada lid laga do na, toh woh phat jaata hai. Malaika lost her cool on her Arora, and she instructed Neha, "As a friend, just stay out of it. That's all I am saying." This left Neha stunned.

In the last week's episode, Malaika welcomed Arhaan, and he gave her a tight hug. They instantly got chatty about multiple things. Arhaan mentioned that for him, his aunt and Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora tops his close ones' wishlist, and she has taken her spot. Arhaan further added, "You have fallen greatly." This revelation left Malaika shocked, and she looked a bit embarrassed.

Before Arhaan, comedian Bharti Singh entered the show. Bharti opened up about being fat-shamed throughout her career, and even when she became a mother. Singh broke down, and Malaika consoled her. Arora decided to promote self-love, and body positivity on her show, and she took Singh's help for the promotional video.