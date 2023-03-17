Jubilee first look: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Aditi Rao, Aparshakti-starrer brings back ‘golden age of Indian cinema’

Jubilee will stream on Prime Video

The first look of Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming period drama web show Jubilee was unveiled on Friday afternoon. The series, which boasts of a strong ensemble cast, is set in the early 20th century and depicts what the makers are calling ‘the golden age of Indian cinema’. The series will stream on Prime Video from April 7.

Prime Video shared a brief announcement video of the show on its social media on Friday afternoon, introducing the cast and the ambience of the show. “A tale from the golden age of Indian cinema about everything between budding aspirations and glamorous stardom,” the accompanying the caption read.

The video opens with a glimpse of tram, steamer ship, and old-timey movie theatres. A retro-sounding track plays in the background as we are then introduced to the cast – Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Sidhant Gupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

As per the official synopsis of the show, “set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.”

The show’s creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane said, “Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell.”

The filmmaker added that the retro setting will not alienate the viewers as the story is very much relatable and modern. “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done,” he added.

The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios