What happens with Bappi Lahiri's gold collection? Son Bappa Lahiri reveals

Legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri left for his heavenly abode in February 2022 at the age of 69. The veteran musician was known for his trademark gold chains and rings that he believed were lucky for him. Now, his son Bappa Lahiri has shared what the family plans to do with Bappi Lahiri's huge gold collection.

While taking to IndiaToday.in, Bappa Lahiri revealed that his father collected gold pieces from around the world including Vatican City to Hollywood, adding that wearing gold was not just a fashion statement for the late musician. The son even shared that his father had a spiritual connection with gold.

Bappa Lahiri further added that his father would wear his gold even on a 5 am flight and considered his gold collection as his temple and power. Bappa, who himself has composed music for a few films in Bollywood, revealed that the family wants to preserve the gold in a museum, adding that it was his father's most favourite thing. "We want people to see his things, so we might put them in a museum. He had a collection of shoes, sunglasses, hats, watches, and jewelry which he loved and we would love to showcase it", Bappa Lahiri added while talking to the same media portal.

Bappi Da, as he was fondly called in the Hindi film industry, was known as the 'Disco King' as he popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. 'I Am a Disco Dancer', 'Raat Baaki Baat Baaki', 'Naino Main Sapna', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re', Yaad Aa Raha Hai', and 'Tamma Tamma Loge' are some of the most famous tracks composed by him.



The veteran even won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 1985 for composing the 'Sharaabi' soundtrack. He was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.