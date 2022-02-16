'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri dies: Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, others pour in tributes

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 1980s and 90s, passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) at the age of 69 in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs have poured in their condolences expressing grief over the demise of 'Disco King'

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Bappi Da on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank you for so many happy memories with your music to millions, Bappi da. Deepest condolences and strength to friends, family, and fans".





Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white picture of Lahari smiling and remembered him with one of his most iconic songs. "Yaar bina chain kahan Re," she wrote adding, "RIP King," with heartbroken emoticons.





The 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut also shared a tribute post of Lahiri's demise on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Heartbreaking," along with a heartbroken emoticon.





Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the composer in which he is happily posing for the camera while playing the piano. alongside the photo, she wrote, "Rest in glory, Disco King! Om Shanti #Bappi Da."





Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Lahiri on his Instagram story in which the late legend could be seen hugging his portable keyboard (musical instrument). Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Thank you for your melodies Bappi Da! RIP."





Bhumi Pednekar also posted a black and white picture of Lahiri and as her caption, wrote, "Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir #RIPBappiLahiri"

Vidya Balan posted a message for the late singer-composer as she wrote, "I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because thats what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me ). #RIP #BappiLahiri #BappiDa"



Paying his heartfelt tribute to the legend, Sidharth Malhotra also took to his IG story and wrote, "A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #Bappi Lahari Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family."





Kajol, who also visited Bappi Da's home on Wednesday morning, posted a picture of the Filmfare Award-winning composer and wrote, "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace. #RIP #BappiLahiri."

Subhash Ghai also expressed his condolences as he said, "From 1970 up until 1990, top music directors like Laxmikant Pyarelal, Pancham ji, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shah, and many others were reigning the industry and it was very difficult for a new music composer to stand the competition. But, this magical boy Bappi Lahiri came and created different music. He made music of his own kind, and it became what we call 'Desi disco' and he then created tap music for everyone, one that continues to be a hit even for the youth, and current generation, one that was evergreen. He became a top music composer, but with a difference, that is Bappi Lahiri. You can only become an icon when people imitate you, not when you imitate someone else, and that is why Bappi Lahiri became an icon. We tried to work with each other on multiple occasions but failed to do so. We had great admiration and affection for each other, we used to meet each other with all the love, he was a wonderful person and a great soul, may God bless him."

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues