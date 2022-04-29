'We need a thread to run this country': Kangana Ranaut on ongoing Hindi row, supports Ajay Devgn's views

Kangana Ranaut-Ajay Devgn

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the ongoing Hindi row and supported Ajay Devgn. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film Dhaakad, Kangana was asked to comment on the matter, and she said, "There is no direct answer to it, there are many layers to it. We are a diverse country with many languages and cultures. Every resident of the country has the birthright to be proud of their culture and language. However, we need a thread, a unit to run this vast country, right? So, as per the constitution, Hindi is our national language. Every judicial body like Supreme Court communicates in Hindi, the acts are passed in Hindi. So. If you are denying Hindi, then you are denying the constitution, you are denying the central government."

Kangana further added that according to her Sanskrit should be termed the national language of India. "If you ask me then the national language should be Sanskrit, as all the other languages like Tamil, Kannada, Gujrati, and Hindi are derived from that language." Kangana supported Ajay's statement by adding," As per the constitution, Hindi is our national language. So, if Ajay Devgn ji has said that Hindi is our national language, he was not wrong. If you will summarise my take precisely, then it will be your fault. If someone says that Tamil and Kannada are older than Hindi, then even he isn't wrong." Kangana even pointed out that the Germans, Russians, and other countrymen are proud of their language, but in India, English has become the link for communication. Kangana concluded by saying that we have decided that should English be the link of communication, or Hindi, Sanskrit, or other regional languages should be the mode of communication

For the unversed, on Thursday, Ajay Devgn got into a war of words with South star Kiccha Sudeep after the latter's comment on Hindi no longer being India's national language. The Twitter battle between the two stars -Ajay and Kiccha, sparked a language row.