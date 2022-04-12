Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut makes fans skip a heartbeat in 7 fiery looks

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' will be released on May 20, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut makes fans skip a heartbeat in 7 fiery looks

Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress us with her performances in her films. On Tuesday, the actress has dropped the trailer of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' will be released on May 20, 2022.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.