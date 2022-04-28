Sonu Sood REACTS to language row sparked by Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's tweets

Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Kiccha Sudeep/File photos

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who's awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Runway 34', on Thursday, got into a war of words with South star Kiccha Sudeep after the latter's comment on Hindi no longer being India's national language.

The Twitter battle between the two stars -- Ajay and Kiccha, sparked a language row. Now, giving his two cents on the issue, actor Sonu Sood told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview that India has just one language - entertainment.

"I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you," Sonu told indianexpress.com. "Only good cinema will be accepted," he added.

Reflecting on the success of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi market, Sonu Sood told the portal that it will certainly "change the way Hindi films will be made."

READ: Naam: Ajay Devgn's psychological thriller all set to release this summer

During an event, Sudeep stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Devgn took to his Twitter handle and expressed his views on Sudeepa's comment.

In Hindi, he wrote, "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Soon after this tweet from the Shivaay actor, Sudeep responded by writing, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn`t to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir." "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he added.

Explaining further, Sudeep continued, "And sir Ajay Devgn sir, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected, loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir."

On hearing out Sudeep's side of the argument, Devgn thanked him for "clearing up the misunderstanding." He tweeted, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation "

"Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards," responded Sudeep, as he concluded this Twitter conversation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay had recently announced his next venture Bholaa a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Kaithi. It will release on March 30, 2023, and also stars Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop.