Watch Virat Kohli's sweet exchange with mom-to-be Anushka Sharma asking if she has eaten

In a recent video that has surfaced on the Internet, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli can be seen having a sweet exchange through gestures.

In what can be termed as a sign of care and love that Virat has for mommy-to-be Anushka, the former did not forget to ask his wife if she ate her food even while he was on the field with his team's during the Sunday match against Chennai Super Kings.

Dressed in an ASOS DESIGN 'maternity midi tea dress in burnt orange', Anushka came to cheer for Virat and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. And in the said video, posted on a fan page on Instagram, the two lovebirds can be seen talking to each other through hand gestures.

The video, which is from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place in the UAE, showcases Virat signalling mom-to-be Anushka and asking her if she ate her food. Reacting to this, Anushka can be seen giving a thumbs up to Virat from the stands, to convey that she had consumed her food. Later, in the video, the two can also be seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures.

Meanwhile, recently Virat took to his Instagram handle to treat fans with a beautiful photo of Anushka and himself.

The Indian cricket team skipper shared a picture of his wife and him in the middle of the sea. It was a silhouette of the two against the sunset in front of a monument.

Needless to say, as soon as the photo was uploaded, it went viral and fans have showered immense love on the picture, calling the two 'relationship goals'.

Take a look.

Earlier this year, in coordinated social media posts, Virat and Anushka announced that they were expecting an addition to their family. Sharing the happy news, the couple, alongside a photo of Anushka dressed in a black dress that featured white polka dots and flaunting her baby bump with Virat standing beside her, captioned the image, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”