Anushka Sharma sets yet another example in sustainable maternity fashion; guess the price of her dress

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, actor, and wife of RCB captain and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, yet again came out in support of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs their match with Chennai Super Kings in the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Anushka was clicked during the match, pictures of which went viral on the internet. The mother-to-be chose a burnt orange dress for the occasion, RCB colours, flaunting her baby bump as she stood in support of her husband.

For the match, Anushka chose an easy empire waist and flowy butterfly sleeves burnt orange dress, combining comfort and a striking hue in one ensemble. She teamed her dress with a golden watch, ring, and loop earrings.

So simple and elegant was her dress that we looked for it online and were in awe of how affordable and elegant Anushka's maternity fashion was. Anushka wore an ASOS DESIGN "Maternity midi tea dress in burnt orange". The dress cost £19.45 which is INR 1,873.

Wow! It is worth taking a tip or 10 from Anushka on sustainable fashion.

For the uninformed, Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January 2021. Anushka broke the news on her Instagram handle with a photo of her in a black polka-dot dress and Virat standing behind her in a white t-shirt. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier, Anushka had also posted of picture of herself enjoying some pool time, clad in a black monokini. Before that, she took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful candid click cradling her baby bump. She could be seen standing against the backdrop of a beautiful beach. Anushka was seen wearing a white full-sleeved top and a blue blot-printed skirt.