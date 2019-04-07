WATCH: Varun Dhawan shows how the world of 'Kalank' was conceptualised

The makers of 'Kalank' have recently unveiled a video called 'World Of Kalank'. The behind-the-scenes video mainly features Varun Dhawan introducing how the sets were created. They unveiled that the sets were created over a period of three months with the help of 700 crew members.

Karan Johar went on to credit the crew for 'creating' magic on the sets of 'Kalank'. Meanwhile Varun Dhawan says, “It’s like a different world, almost.” Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “The magic onscreen is created by them! Explore the #WorldOfKalank now - http://bit.ly/WorldOfKalank-Making …#Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman.”

The three minutes and 49 seconds long video features many aspects of the sets which were erected. In fact there was a moment when Sonakshi Sinha went 'Oh My God' after coming on the sets. Aditya Roy Kapur was also on the sets with her. In another moment, the actor is seen interacting with Javed Akhtar. When Kapur asked Akhtar what he thought about the sets, the writer said, “Mujhe nahi pata aajkal bhi aise set hota hai. Pakeezah wagaira ka hota tha. (I didn't know that such sets are erected even today, I had seen them during Pakeezah last).”

“Abhishek Varman is very specific about how he wants things to look. Each section was already panned out and we started puling paintings and references,” a woman's voice said in the background. Cinematographer Binod Pradhan also went on to say that the sets are even bigger than 'Devdas'.

After the teaser and two songs - 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and 'First Class' (both featuring Varun Dhawan) were unveiled, the makers revealed the trailer of the song last week. Originally concpetualized by late Yash Johar almost 15 years ago, 'Kalank' is finally slated to release on April 17 this year. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.