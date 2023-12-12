Headlines

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi for 3rd time, offers prayers at pilgrimage ahead of Dunki release

Shah Rukh Khan has made a tradition of visiting Vaishno Devi before his film release, and SRK has made new records.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has made it a tradition to visit Vaishno Devi before his film release, and the actor was spotted for the third time, offering prayers at the pilgrimage before the release of Dunki. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen entering Jammu's holy shrine with his entourage of bodyguards and managers, walking along the cobbled path of the pilgrimage. 

Press Trust of India shared a video on Twitter in which Khan is seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a hoodie on. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen with him. PTI shared the video with the tweet, "VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today." 

Here's the video

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. Dunki will be released in cinemas on December 21.

