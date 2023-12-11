Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu romance in serene locales in the promo video of the new song from Dunki, O Maahi.

The makers of Dunki released the promotional video of their new song O Maahi on Monday. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu and is sung by Arijit Singh. The short promo video shows SRK and Taapsee romancing in serene locales.

The song unfolds against the backdrop of beautiful desert locales, symbolising the everlasting romance between Hardy and Manu while underscoring the struggles inherent in their transformative journey. The visuals seamlessly complement the evocative lyrics and the enchanting melody, creating a cinematic experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. With Arijit Singh's mesmerising vocals, a beautiful composition by Pritam, heartfelt lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and the dance sequences, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Dunki Drop 5 - O Maahi is a visual and musical treat.

The Dunki Drop series has been a musical journey, starting with Dunki Drop 1 on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2 titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 continued to tug at heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, echoing the emotions of being away from home. Now, Dunki Drop 5 adds another layer to this endearing tale, bringing a heartfelt melody that promises to captivate audiences.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21 December.