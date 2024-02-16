Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals one valuable life lesson that Mukesh Ambani gave him, says 'my first goal is...'

Twitter
Ranbir Kapoor reveals one valuable life lesson that Mukesh Ambani gave him, says 'my first goal is...'

Ranbir Kapoor shared that his second life goal is to be a good son, whether he is playing the roles of a father, husband, or friend.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was honored with the Best Actor award at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. During his acceptance speech, he disclosed a valuable life lesson taught to him by entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, whom he fondly calls 'Mukesh Bhai.'

Ranbir revealed that he abides by three simple rules and goals in his life. He mentioned, "My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai, who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart'." 

Continuing his speech, Ranbir Kapoor shared that his second life goal is to be a good son, whether he is playing the roles of a father, husband, or friend. "Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me," Ranbir mentioned.

Mukesh Ambani, present as one of the distinguished guests at the event, was spotted enthusiastically clapping and cheering for Ranbir Kapoor as the actor accepted his award. mEANWHILE, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple's pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on March 1 with the grand wedding ceremony scheduled on March 3, as per reports.

Their wedding bash will surely be a starry affair as recently a video surfaced in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen attending the dance rehearsals at Ambani's residence in Jamnagar as Anant Ambani showed them the arrangements. The clip was posted on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, and soon went viral on social media. It seems that the Brahmastra couple will perform at the pre-wedding festivities of the Ambanis.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at the family's Mumbai home Antilia in January 2023. Multiple Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others attended the celebrations.

 

 

