Watch: Rakhi Sawant drops video with 'rockstar bhai' Raj Kundra, latter calls her 'only real person in Bollywood'

Ever since his arrest in a pornography case last year, Raj Kundra has maintained a low profile, rarely coming in front of the media. In fact, at times he has even been seen avoiding the paps at the airport.

However, he was recently seen hosting a star-studded bash along with his wife Shilpa Shetty for the latter's sister and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty. Present at the bash were close family and friends from the industry including Shamita's beau Raqesh Bapat.

Now, several videos from the party have been going viral on the internet. One of the few that has caught the attention of netizens is that of Raj Kundra and Rakhi Sawant.

Months after his arrest in a porn case, Raj Kundra was seen on Rakhi Sawant's Instagram. In a selfie video recorded by Rakhi, Raj Kundra is heard saying while pointing towards the Bigg Boss contestant, "she is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She has stood up for what's right and thank you so much."

In reply, Rakhi is heard saying "Thank you, you're my brother forever. Aur app aisehi khush raho. Love you."

Rakhi captioned the video, "Raj Kundra bhai u r rockstar you are the best husband best father best human being."

Watch the video here:



For the unversed, Raj Kundra is currently out of jail on bail. Back when he was arrested, Rakhi had come out and defended him.