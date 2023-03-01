Search icon
Watch: Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shares spooky first look and says, 'Rooh Baba returns'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is officially happening and Kartik Aaryan will star in it while Anees Bazmee will direct.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 first look

It’s official! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is indeed happening and Kartik Aaryan is starring in it. T-Series, the production house behind the film, shared tha film announcement on Wednesday evening and the actor himself shared it on social media. Although the film is yet to begin shooting, Kartik did share a teaser at what it could be like in the form of a spooky promo.

The promo opens with a look at the haveli seen in the first two Bhool Bhulaiyaa films. In the voice over, Kartik says, “What did you think? The story is over. Doors close all the time so that they can open again one day.” All this while, the camera moves closer to a door and the sound of ghungroos can be heard. Both elements were associated with Manjulika, the evil spirit from the franchise.

The camera moves inside the locked room and the male version of the popular song Ami Je Tomar can be heard. Then we get a glimpse of Kartik’s character Rooh Baba sitting on a rocking chair singing the song. As the eerie atmosphere builds up, he says, “I don’t just talk to spirits. Sometimes, they possess me.” At this, his eyes’ colour changes and the title card drops in.

In a press note, T-Series announced, “After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.”

The film, like the second part, will be a horror comedy, unlike the first, which was more of a psychological thriller. Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2 is the highest-grossing film of Kartik’s career. It made Rs 266 crore globally and helped the actor establish himself as a bankable name. The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesh Patel, and Shiney Ahuja. It, too, was a box office success.

No other information about the cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been shared. The film has been slated to release on Diwali 2024. Shooting is expected to begin later this year.

