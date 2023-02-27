Kartik Aaryan pens emotional note after he wins his first Best Actor Award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, on Monday, penned a gratitude note after winning the Best Actor in a leading role award on Sunday night. Kartik bagged a prestigious trophy for his role Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Zee Cine Awards 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a picture where he is seen doing Rooh Baba signature hand gesture while holding the award. Sharing the picture, he penned a note, "My First BEST ACTOR in a Leading Role. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. #RoohBaba will always be special. Thank you @zeecineawards and to the entire team of BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you to my Audiences for Showering me with all your love. I promise to keep you entertained !!"

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy drama with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja's film of the same name. The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion.

However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

Meanwhile, he was recently seen in the family entertainer film Shehzada. Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan`s next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and a romantic musical `Satyaprem Ki Katha`, which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (With inputs from ANI)

