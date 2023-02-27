Jessica Chastain falls on stage after winning at SAG Awards 2023, video goes viral

Credit: best of jessica chastain/Twitter

Actress Jessica Chastain fell down on the stage moments after she was announced as the winner at the SAG Awards hosted in Los Angeles on February 27. The video of her is now going viral on social media.

The 45-year-old actress was wearing a red gown at the event, she tripped when she was going to the stage after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in Limited Series for her role in George & Tammy.

The actress mentioned that was 'embarrassed' and blamed her gown. While speaking to People magazine, she said, “I'm a little embarrassed I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up — one of whom was Paul Mescal — so that wasn’t so bad.”

"I am the one who never expects this is going to happen. Yeah, I fell on the stairs, that’s good because some people didn’t know that I did. I was trapped in my dress and I had very nice men helping me, so that was a plus," she added.

For the unversed, 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year’s best acting performances. Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the evening with four wins, according to Variety, a US-based media house.

It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category.

The award ceremony was streamed on Netflix’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Sam Elliott (1883)

2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

5. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary

6. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman (Ozark)

7. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

8. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - The White Lotus

9. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

10. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

11. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

12. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

13. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

14. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - Top Gun: Maverick

15. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - Stranger Things

(With inputs from ANI)

Read|Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against makers of Azamgarh: Report