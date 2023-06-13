Search icon
Watch Kangana Ranaut impresses fans with intensive workout routine as she gears up for this upcoming movie

Kangana Ranaut hints at preparing for an upcoming action film as she drops an intensive workout video on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut preps for upcoming film

Kangana Ranaut is known for keeping forward her bold views on social media. The actress recently announced her debut production Tiku Weds Sheru which will stream on Amazon Prime Video and now, she has left fans stunned with her intensive workout routine as she gears up for her upcoming movie.

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a video of her intensive workout wherein she could be seen burning out calories in black gym wear by lighting weights and doing cardio.

Sharing the video, The actress talked about going on a transformation journey and captioned the post, “After two years break from my exercise

routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film.”

Anupam Kher also applauded the actress for her dedication and wrote, “aap toh dara rahe ho ji, Jai Ho.” Fans were impressed by her dedication towards the work and called her ‘fire’. One of the comments read, “Superb, what an energy.” Another wrote, “speed and fitness is incredible, so inspiring.” Another commented, “your dedication is on fire.” Another wrote, “fire, superb.”

Kangana Ranaut has earlier too starred in an action movie titled Dhaakd which failed to perform well at the box office. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal as a villain in the movie. The actress essayed the role of Agent Agni in the spy-thriller.

Meanwhile, as Kangana Ranaut prepares to star in another action film, the actress has completed the shoot for her film Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles. The actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence and is helmed by P. Vasu. The movie is scheduled to release on September 15. 

Read Kangana Ranaut claims many A-lister Bollywood actresses did films for free, says 'only I get paid like male actors'

 

