Kangana Ranaut claims many A-lister Bollywood actresses did films for free, says 'only I get paid like male actors'

Kangana Ranaut talks about pay parity in Bollywood and claims she is the only one who is paid like male actors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut speaks on pay parity in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut who is known for voicing her opinions strongly on social media, recently talked about the pay disparity in Bollywood. The actress claimed that most A-listers (women) in Bollywood do films for free and that she is the only one who gets paid like male actors in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a video of Priyanka Chopra talking about pay disparity in Bollywood. Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote, “It's true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms... I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for.”

The actress added, “I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favors because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid ha ha... in the film industry everyone knows that only I get paid like male actors and no one else ... and they have no one else to blame at least now.”

In the video, Priyanka Chopra was heard talking about how she only got 10% of what her male co-stars used to get and said, “I did think that I was dark-skinned. I did think that I was not pretty enough. I did think that I would have to work a lot harder than my co-actors who were lighter-skinned. so I think, as I grew up, I saw things in my career that I didn't even know were right or wrong and I had to be educated and learn along the way. I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I've done 60-something movies I think, but I've never got paid the same amount as my male co-actors. I would get paid about 10% of my male co-actor. It's large, substantially large, and so many girls still deal with that.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in key roles. The actess also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawerence.

