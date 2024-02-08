Watch: Jaya Bachchan talks about modern dating, Shweta Bachchan says 'I wouldn't be able to date someone...'

Navya Nanda posted a short video giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in episode two of What The Hell Navya Season 2. In the clip, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta can be seen talking about love.

On Wednesday, Navya Nanda gave a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2 on Instagram. The promo featured Navya, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Navya posted a short video giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in episode two. The new episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday at 7 pm. In the video, Navya begins by saying, "Today is a perfect day to discuss love." Jaya Bachchan responds with a sarcastic smile, and Shweta makes a face. Shweta then tells Navya, "I wouldn't be able to date someone like you." Navya, looking surprised, asks, "Why?" Her mother explains, "Because you have to follow that Valentine's Day tradition." Jaya chimes in, saying, "Very, very frivolous."

In the next part of the video, Navya talks about modern dating. Jaya expresses, "I don't really think about it. It's not something that concerns me." Shweta Bachchan responds, "Mama, the definition of everything has changed." The clip then shows Shweta saying, "I think another important aspect is to have empathy." In response, both Jaya and Navya start giggling, and Shweta asks, "What are you guys--?"

Jaya and Navya playfully imitated Shweta and burst into laughter. When Shweta mentioned, "Expect crankiness," Jaya made a funny face, looked at her, nodded, and replied, "Yes, ma'am." The video concluded with Shweta saying, "I'm just gonna keep quiet."

Navya shared the video, captioning it, "Love is in the air, and so is the chaos in Episode 2 of What The Hell Navya Season 2! Join Navya with her Nani and Mom as they spill the tea on love – the good, the bad, and the downright hilarious. Episode 2 drops tomorrow at 7 PM IST on @navyananda’s YouTube Channel. Link in bio."



Navya is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. He is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda. Nikhil and Shweta have two children - Navya and Agastya Nanda.