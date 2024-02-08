Twitter
Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's biggest flop film, made with huge budget, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, earned just Rs...

Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

Watch: Jaya Bachchan talks about modern dating, Shweta Bachchan says 'I wouldn't be able to date someone...'

Navya Nanda posted a short video giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in episode two of What The Hell Navya Season 2. In the clip, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta can be seen talking about love.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

On Wednesday, Navya Nanda gave a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2 on Instagram. The promo featured Navya, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Navya posted a short video giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in episode two. The new episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday at 7 pm. In the video, Navya begins by saying, "Today is a perfect day to discuss love." Jaya Bachchan responds with a sarcastic smile, and Shweta makes a face. Shweta then tells Navya, "I wouldn't be able to date someone like you." Navya, looking surprised, asks, "Why?" Her mother explains, "Because you have to follow that Valentine's Day tradition." Jaya chimes in, saying, "Very, very frivolous."

In the next part of the video, Navya talks about modern dating. Jaya expresses, "I don't really think about it. It's not something that concerns me." Shweta Bachchan responds, "Mama, the definition of everything has changed." The clip then shows Shweta saying, "I think another important aspect is to have empathy." In response, both Jaya and Navya start giggling, and Shweta asks, "What are you guys--?"

Jaya and Navya playfully imitated Shweta and burst into laughter. When Shweta mentioned, "Expect crankiness," Jaya made a funny face, looked at her, nodded, and replied, "Yes, ma'am." The video concluded with Shweta saying, "I'm just gonna keep quiet."

Navya shared the video, captioning it, "Love is in the air, and so is the chaos in Episode 2 of What The Hell Navya Season 2! Join Navya with her Nani and Mom as they spill the tea on love – the good, the bad, and the downright hilarious. Episode 2 drops tomorrow at 7 PM IST on @navyananda’s YouTube Channel. Link in bio."

Navya is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. He is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda. Nikhil and Shweta have two children - Navya and Agastya Nanda.

