WATCH: Jaya Bachchan has yet another argument with paps, says 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye'; Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan got angry when her fans and paps tried to click her photos at the airport when she was travelling with her husband Amitabh Bachchan. The video of her is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, a person can be seen taking photos with her after which she got angry and said, “Don't please take my pictures. Please don't take my pictures. You don’t understand English?” Later she says, “Aese logo ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (Such people should be fired from their jobs).”

In the end of the click, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen looking at the floor while walking away from everyone. Social media users reacted, one of the trolls said, “my question is , who need to see her picture?” The second one said, “Bechara AB kese jhelta hoga isko.” The third person wrote, “o My Dear......Pls plss ignore this ladyy isse acha ap log ki Garib ki pic upload kardo we will love that.” The fourth one said, “In logo ko importance hi mat ye kahin dikhe na media ho na hi koi admi fatke aukat pata chal jayegi ghamand utar jayega jab ignore karenge normal insaan ki trha.”

Meanwhile, in the episodes of Navya Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, she discussed how women are unfairly treated in the workplace around the world with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Veteran actress Jaya said that the insecurity of a man is the reason behind gender pay disparity.

In the episode titled One Crown, Many Shoes, Navya began the discussion about the gender wage gap by saying, "In sports, female athletes are not paid as much as male athletes. It has happened in NBA and tennis. It happens with a lot of different sports." She further asked Shweta and Jaya the reasons behind happening the same across all the fields.

The Sholay actress then said, "It’s the insecurity of a man who is sitting at the head of it. He is insecure, which is why he feels it is easier to put a woman down, in every field and in every way. It is an outcome of that kind of mindset. For centuries women have never stood up for themselves."

