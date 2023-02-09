Watch: Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, reviews Shah Rukh Khan's film

Abdu Rozik dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan have already become the biggest hit of 2023, and it has even impressed Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik. The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and singer has seen the film and shared his review by dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

On Wednesday, Abdu shared his view about Pathaan by matching up the steps of Khan with happiness and energy in Yaala Dance Studio, UAE. He shared the dance video on his social media with the caption, "Loving #pathaan have you seen it yet? #sharukhkhan #deepikapadukone #india #mumbai #dubai #uae #tajikistan #film #bollywood #blockbuster."

Here's the post

Soon after the post, the Tajikistan singer got love and support from SRK and Bigg Boss fans. A user wrote, "I guess he is preparing for grand finale." Another user wrote, "Kyaa baat hai abduuu superrr." A fan wrote, "We all Abdu fan's support Shiv. We all r vote for shiv.. Shiv and abdu brother's."

Earlier in January, Abdu was seen posing outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik revealed that it is his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the video, Abdu Rozik wrote, “My last dream to be fulfilled in India. Shah Rukh Khan waiting for you bro.” Abdu was seen holding a placard on which, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan,” was written. He was saying saying ‘I love you Shah Rukh Khan’ multiple times.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss. He impressed everyone with his pure heart, he used to take care of everyone inside the house and was loved by all. However, he had to take a voluntary exit because of prior work-related commitments.