WATCH: Emotional Ranveer Singh says 'I became actor, it's a miracle' after winning Best Actor trophy

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, on Saturday, shared an adorable clip from Filmfare Awards 2022. In the video, the actor can be seen getting emotional after receiving the Best Actor Trophy.

After winning the awards, the actor says, “a dream. Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It's a miracle.”

While giving credit to his family, Ranveer stated, “Whatever I am today is all because of my parent, because of my sister. They are my Gods. Whatever I do is for them and whatever I am today is because of them. Goddess Laxmi resides at my home). Here's the secret of my success. Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone.” He also killed Deepika on the stage.

The 83 actor later thanked his fans and said, “sabse bada dhanyawad to main aapka karna chahunga (I want to thank) the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream.”

This clip is doing rounds on social media. One of the fans wrote, “Aww its heart touching.” The second person said, “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone' iconic indeed.” Another person commented, “I’m crying, out of happiness no doubt. Baba, you deserve everything and @deepikapadukone you both are blessed to have each other. Acknowledging each other’s efforts and sacrifices and valuing them is the biggest gesture of sheer love.”

For the unversed, at the recently-held Filmfare Awards 2022, Ranveer won the Best Actor, whereas Vicky won the Best Actor (critics) award.

The two winners were entertaining the audience, and Singh opened up about how they both are tall, dark, and handsome. Ranveer further added that they both are 'mamma's boy.' Ranveer didn't stop here, he further added that people often mock them for getting married to leading ladies of Bollywood, saying that they are out of their league. Ranveer added, "We both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales. People tell us ‘woh dono (Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif) humare aukaat se bahar hai'" The audience started laughing after hearing Singh.