Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Amitabh Bachchan attended the ISPL cricket match in Mumbai with Abhishek Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. Netizens are shocked to see the latest video of the megastar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 09:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A few hours after the news of Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation, the megastar was spotted attending an ISPL T-10 cricket match with son Abhishek Bachchan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. A video of Amitabh from Mumbai stadium watching the cricket match has left netizens shocked. Soon after the news of the actor undergoing angioplasty was reported, DNA reached out to a source, confirming the authenticity of the information. The source said that Amitabh "is expected to attend the event in the evening so he must have been discharged quickly. There was no big procedure." 

In the latest video shared by Viral Bhayani, Amitabh was seen wearing a white sweatshirt. In the video, Amitabh was captured enjoying the match and having a conversation in between with Sachin. Even Abhishek was seen having a conversation with the former star cricketer. Viral shared the video on Instagram without a caption, but he added "What" on the video. 

Here's the video of Amitabh Bachchan's latest video

As soon as Viral shared the video, netizens reacted in surprise. An internet user wrote, "Muje to barosha nahi hai ab Viral Bhayani per." Another internet user wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan hospital me hai kuch bhi fake news dete ho." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye hai hospital kya yaar kuch bhi." 
 
In the early hours of Friday, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai. As per reports, Amitabh was taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. As per an India TV report, the Kokilaben Hospital that the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg. He is currently recovering in the hospital. A timeline for when Amitabh would be discharged and go home was not immediately shared.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday afternoon with a message that simply read, “In gratitude ever”. Many fans of the actor reacted to the tweet wishing him good health. However, the news of his hospitalisation had not been broken till then. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
