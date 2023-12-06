Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan arrived at The Archies premiere to support Agastya Nanda.

The Archies premiere was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Zoya Akhtar's teen romantic drama marks the debut of three star kids - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The premiere was a star-studded affair. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan came to support Agastya. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan attended the premiere to support Suhana, while Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor arrived to support Khushi.

At the premiere, Aishwarya was seen teasing her nephew Agastya. When he posed for the paps, the Devdas actress playfully said, "Agy solo, solo....Agy, get used to it." The video of the same, shared on the popular Reddit subgroup BollyBlindsNGossip, is now going viral on the internet and has received amusing reactions from the netizens. While Reddit user wrote wrote, "This is lovely, seems like she is pulling his leg and cheering him", while another added, "She sounds so happy for him I love seeing that side of her with family. So cute".

The Archies premiere was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Atlee, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Jcakie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Vir Das among others.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial will start streaming on Netflix on Thursday, December 7. It is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies - Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.



READ | DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video