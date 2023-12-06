DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

Headlines

Sunny Deol was spotted on the streets of Juhu, Mumbai last night. Netizens wondered if the actor was drunk in the clip, which has now gone viral on social media. Here's the truth behind the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

A video of Sunny Deol has gone viral on the internet in which the National Award-winning actor was seen roaming on the streets of Juhu in Mumbai on Tuesday night, December 5. The netizens wondered if Sunny was drunk while he walked in the middle of the road and sat in an autorickshaw in the clip.

The video also came as a shock to people since Deol has stated in his multiple interviews that he is a teetotaller. However, fan pages of Sunny Deol quickly rubbished the reports of him being in an inebriated state and confirmed that the actor is shooting for his next film Safar in Mumbai. The upcoming movie is being directed by actor-filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar. 

As per reports, Safar is said to be the remake of the 2020 Marathi language film Prawaas, which was helmed by Shashank himself. It featured Ashok Saraf, Padmini Kolhapure, Vikram Gokhale, and Rajit Kapur in the leading roles. The director also appeared in a pivotal role in th film.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was last seen in the patriotic action drama Gadar 2, the sequel of his 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The film created havoc at the box office and minted Rs 525.70 crore net in India and Rs 686 crore gross worldwide, becomin the third highest grossing Bollywood film this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

Directed by Anil Sharma who had also helmed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 22 years ago, the sequel also starred Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprised their roles from the original. Manish Wadhwa replaced late actor Amrish Puri as the main antagonist in the period action drama Gadar 2.

