Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

Even though Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War was made on a limited budget of Rs 10 crore, the film was a commecial failure and earned only Rs 10.33 crore net in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Vivek Aginohotri's The Vaccine War, based on Dr. Balram Bhargava's book Going Viral: Making of Covaxin, was released in the theatres on September 28. Featuring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Girja Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur in the lead roles, the medical docudrama started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24.

After watching the film on the OTT platform recently, a netizen took to X (previously known as Twitter) and heaped praises on the director. He wrote, "@vivekagnihotri sir, I saw #TheVaccineWar on hotstar today. Can't thank you enough for not aspiring only for entering the 100-200-500-1000 crore clubs but genuinely creating great content for the country. #Bharat needs more such content sir, wish i could meet you some day. Tc sir."

Replying to him, the multiple National Award-winner Vivek defended the box office failure of his film and wrote, "A film is never remembered for business at BO. A film is remembered for its impact and shelf life. At @i_ambuddha it’s our vision and mission to make impact-driven cinema rooted in Indian society."

Even though The Vaccine War was made on a limited budget of Rs 10 crore, the film was a commecial failure and earned only Rs 10.33 crore net in India, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Vivek's previous film The Kashmir Files had earned Rs 341 crore gross worldwide and turned out to be the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022.

In an interview with DNA, Vivek had said that he knew The Vaccine War would not replicate the success of The Kashmir Files. “It will be unrealistic on my part to assume that this will grow like The Kashmir Files because that film had reached the collective conscience of every person from top to the bottom. This is a science film on vaccines. Honestly, there shouldn’t have been a feature film on this. But we made it because we felt this story needed to be told. But this film does not have that politics. It is a very straightforward, positive, beautiful film. This is a different genre", he had said.

READ | This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

