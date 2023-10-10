Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

Vishal Bhardwaj has also thanked Priyanka Chopra in the end credits of his latest release Khufiya, which stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Vishal Bhardwaj paid a surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra at her Los Angeles home. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo with the filmmaker with the caption, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit", and added an eyes filled with heart emoji. Although its Malti Marie, who steals the limelight in the photo.

Priyanka's daughter Malti is seated in between the two of them as they enjoy a ride on a golf cart. The photo has since then gone viral on the internet with the rumours of their third collaboration together after the 2009 crime drama Kaminey and the 2011 black comedy 7 Khoon Maaf.





Vishal has also thanked the former Miss World in the end credits of his latest release Khufiya, which stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The espionage drama, which also revolves around the themes of love, betrayal, and revenge, premiered on Netflix last week and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed the reason behind thanking Priyanka for Khufiya. He told Bollywood Hungama, "When we went to Canada to shoot for Khufiya in 2022, there was a concern on the visa front, post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We only got 9 visas, even though we had applied for 40 visas."

"We had been hoping to get more till the last moment, but that didn’t happen, and we were terribly short-staffed. You can imagine our stress levels at that time. So I called my friend Priyanka, and despite it being a weekend, she helped us organise the required crew overnight. We began our shoot on Monday morning and wrapped the shoot as initially planned", he concluded.



